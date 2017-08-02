City of Harlan declared a Snow Emergency - Thursday, February 9
The City of Harlan has declared a snow emergency for Thursday February 9th. There will be NO PARKING allowed on the city’s NORTH/SOUTH streets from 8AM until noon. There will be NO PARKING allowed on the EAST/WEST streets from 1PM until 5PM. Violators of the snow emergency will result in a $25 ticket and possibly having their vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95