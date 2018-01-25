City of Harlan releases 2017 wages paid

HARLAN -- The City of Harlan has released their list of wages paid in 2017. The full list can be found in the public notices in the Harlan Newspapers.

There were 146 individuals who received pay in 2017 with total wages paid of $2,004,192.

The top 10 wage earners were: Gene Gettys, Jr, $93,230; Steve Kenkel, $80,789; Frank Clark, $75,344; Steven Davis, $71,430; Tim Thygesen, $70,790;

Ronald Buck, $67,366; Timothy Pederson, $63,810; Jane Smith, $63,618; Kevin Krohn, $63,409 and Roger Bissen, $62,604.

There were eight more employees making more than $50,000.

