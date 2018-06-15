City moves ahead with J.J. Jensen improvements

HARLAN – Improvements at the J.J. Jensen baseball/softball complex in Harlan are becoming closer to reality as the Harlan City Council voted last week to hire Sundquist Engineering, P.C., Denison, for engineering services for design and construction.

At a cost not to exceed $63,870, the firm will begin construction design work on a number of projects at the complex, prioritized as funding permits over the next few years, including:

- Little League restroom building, high school softball improvements and high school baseball improvements.

- Equipment and storage building.

- Playground equipment.

- High school softball and baseball lighting.

Engineering for the project will include a preliminary survey, design, bid period and construction services.

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said the city talked with three engineering firms before settling on Sundquist Engineering for its services. Any improvements at J.J. Jensen will be done in multiple phases over the next few years, he said.

The city also has been in discussions with representatives from the Harlan Community Schools on the improvements needed at the park, Gettys said.