City moving forward with J.J. Jensen improvements

HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council is moving forward with improvements at J.J. Jensen Park by discussing the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost of phase I of the project.

The council voted 4-0 (Jay Christensen, Jeanna Rudolph, Greg Bladt and Dave Miller aye; Sharon Kroger absent) approving a resolution setting August 21 as the date for a public hearing on the project.

Phase I includes many improvements including new press boxes at the high school baseball and softball fields, bleachers at both the high school baseball and softball fields, backstop/netting at those fields, and a new restroom at the Little League complex.

The bid letting date was August 9.