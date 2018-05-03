City okays shelter, table rental prices

HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council Tuesday, Feb. 27 approved implementation of a $25 daily fee to rent shelter houses in the parks.

In the past the shelters have been available on a first come, first served basis. Residents now will be able to go online or stop in at city hall to reserve a shelter for the day. If a shelter isn’t reserved, it still can be used at no cost to residents, but will be unavailable should it be reserved.

City officials said it’s common practice in other Iowa communities to charge a rental fee to reserve a shelter in the park.

