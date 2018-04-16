City projects funded by $1.5 million in loans
HARLAN – The City of Harlan has plans to issue $1.5 million in capital loan notes to finance a number of community projects, including improvements to the sewer plant and J.J. Jensen Park.
The Harlan City Council has approved resolutions in support of the authorization of loan agreements for $900,000 and $600,000 in general obligation capital loan notes.
The $600,000 portion proceeds will be utilized to update the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system for remote monitoring and control that operates with coded signals over communications channels at the sewer treatment plant. In addition, proceeds will be utilized for airport hanger door improvements and for airport land easement.
