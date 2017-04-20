City requests title to property; considers it abandoned, unsafe

HARLAN – The City of Harlan has filed a petition for title to abandoned property for a residence owned by defendant Charlotte Frank at 1508 6th St.

Also named as defendants in the petition are unknown spouse of Frank, party in possession, Conservative Savings Bank FSB Midland Funding LLC, Tax 105 Partnership and Shelby County.

According to the petition, the city claims the property is currently abandoned, unoccupied, exposed to the elements and utilities are not being provided to the property. “The property has become a nuisance where vermin and rodents gather, that said property presents a danger to the health, safety and welfare of neighboring properties and if left unaddressed will continue to pose such a threat as it is not safe for human habitation, occupancy or use in its present state,” the petition reads.

The city has attempted to have the owner address the concerns, court documents say.

The city requests title to the property, having the court declare the property abandoned and ownership awarded to the city with the possibility of saving the structures from dilapidation.

