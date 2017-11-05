City, school to share operations director

HARLAN – The City of Harlan and Harlan Community Schools have entered into an agreement to share an operations director for the next year.

Beginning July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, city employee Tim Miller will spend the equivalent of 20 percent of his time working with the school district. The remaining time will be spent with the city. Hours may be altered as directed by the city and school district.

HCS will pay the city $15,000 for the services provided.

Miller is a full-time employee with the city, serving as activity center superintendent at the C.G. Therkildsen Center and Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The school district recently accepted the retirement notice of Richard Daberkow as head of maintenance and grounds. The sharing agreement provided a good fit, both entities agreed.

