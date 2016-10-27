City seeks title to abandoned property

DEFIANCE – The City of Defiance is seeking title to an abandoned property within the city limits through means of a lawsuit filed in Shelby County District Court.

The city has filed a petition for title to abandoned property against defendants David John Schaben, the State of Iowa, Shelby County Iowa Treasurer, and Ash Grove Investments, Inc. Schaben is believed to be the property’s owner, and others named in the suit may have interest in the property, the lawsuit claims.