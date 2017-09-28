City seeks title to abandoned property

HARLAN – The City of Harlan has filed a petition for title to abandoned property in Shelby County District Court, seeking title to a Harlan residence it considers to be abandoned.

Defendants in the petition are Thomas Carney, unknown spouse of Thomas Carney, party in possession, Myrtue Medical Center, State of Iowa, Aurora 84, LLC, and Shelby County.

According to the petition, Carney is the owner of real estate and dwelling located at 1807 5th St. in Harlan. Others listed as defendants are named as possibly having some type of an interest in the property due to court judgments, tax sale certificate or taxes levied.

The petition alleges that the property is currently abandoned, unoccupied, exposed to the elements, overgrown with vegetation, and utilities are not being provided to the property.

It alleges that the property has become a nuisance where vermin and rodents gather; that the property presents a danger to the health, safety and welfare of neighboring properties, and if left unaddressed will continue to pose such a threat as it is not safe for human habitation, occupancy or use in its present state.

