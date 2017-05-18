City of Shelby seeks title to abandoned property

SHELBY -- The City of Shelby is seeking title to a property in Shelby it has considered abandoned.

According to a petition filed in Shelby County District Court, the property is located at 420 East St., and includes a building that is abandoned, vacant and dilapidated. Having interest in the property, according to court documents, are Larry Moore and Caryl J. Moore as deedholders; Ouren Title, Inc. as the holder of a judgment lien; and Shelby County for delinquent taxes and a sales tax certificate.

The city asks the court to find the property has been abandoned and award title of the entire property to the City of Shelby.

The petition was filed in Shelby County District Court on April 24.