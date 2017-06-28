City statement on special investigation report

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of the city elected officials and employees, following the release of a special investigation report by the state auditor's office that outlined improper and unsupported disbursements.

In part, the statement said the contents and outcome of the report are expected to be of concern to the community.

"Elected officials and City of Harlan employees are disappointed and embarrassed this has happened. We are not proud of these actions. However, we will certainly use the information provided to make changes in policies and procedures."

