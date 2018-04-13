City union employees to see wage increases

HARLAN – The City of Harlan and employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local #1014 have signed off on a three-year contract agreement that allows for raises and other benefit changes.

Employees will see a 1.5 percent wage increase beginning July 1 of 2018, 2019 and 2020. In addition, employees are eligible for additional 1.5 percent merit pay increases January 1 of 2019, 2020 and 2021 upon a favorable performance evaluation.

Total costs to the city for all raises in 2018-19 (union and non-union) are estimated at $45,561.81 if all employees receive the 1.5 percent cost of living increase in July and receive favorable performance reviews in January to get the additional 1.5 percent merit pay increase.

City officials and members representing the union said contract negotiations this year were smooth and cordial, and handled fairly quickly.

