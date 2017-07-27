Classic bikes bring back tradition to Roar

REGIONAL -- Some came to stand and gawk at them like living fossils. Others were moved in nostalgia. Many were simply amazed that they still exist.

Antique motorcycles had their own night when Roar Into Harlan hosted its classic bike night on July 20 in the Historic Downtown Square of Harlan.

The night, packed with games such as slow bike rides and Indians vs. Harleys, was a chance to reminisce and come together.

Mike Wohlhutter, who runs Roar Into Harlan with his wife Pat, is only one of the people whose life has been impacted by motorcycles.

For Wohlhutter, motorcycles have been a tradition that runs throughout his family. His grandfather first got him into playing around with motors when he was a young child. He would tinker with lawn mowers and, when he was older, tractors. At the age of eight, he bought his first motorcycle for $10.

He’s been hooked on handlebars since.

