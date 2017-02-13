Closed session for Harlan City Council
HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss possible litigation.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to enter closed session under Iowa Code Section 21.5 (1)(c) “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.”
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95