Closed session for Harlan City Council

HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss possible litigation.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to enter closed session under Iowa Code Section 21.5 (1)(c) “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.”

