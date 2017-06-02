Closed session for supt. evaluation
HARLAN – HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner’s annual evaluation was held Monday, Jan. 23, with no action taken by the HCS Board of Education after a nearly one hour closed session meeting.
The board entered closed session at 4:55 p.m. and re-entered open session at 5:48 p.m. at which point they adjourned the meeting. Present were board members Lonnie Muxfeldt, Amy Rueschenberg, Joni Larsen, Angie Monson and Kathy Mahlberg. Absent were Monte Schechinger and Al Hazelton.
