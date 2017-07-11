Cold can’t hamper Harvest Fest celebration
HARLAN -- It was a cold start to the morning Saturday, Oct. 28, but the chilly weather couldn’t put a damper on the Harvest Fest fun in Harlan. See more photos inside next Tuesday’s Harlan Tribune.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95