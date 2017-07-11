Home / Home
Carter Wilkerson, the son of Bonnie and Adam Wilkerson, Elkhorn, NE, dressed up as Nemo, and matched one of the pumpkins submitted in the pumpkin decorating contest by HCS Teacher Carolyn Kiesel’s first-graders.

Cold can’t hamper Harvest Fest celebration

Tue, 11/07/2017 - 12:55pm admin

HARLAN -- It was a cold start to the morning Saturday, Oct. 28, but the chilly weather couldn’t put a damper on the Harvest Fest fun in Harlan.  See more photos inside next Tuesday’s Harlan Tribune. 

