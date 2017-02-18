Collective Bargaining Law changes proposed

HARLAN – Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) welcomes constituents to come Saturday to a legislative briefing in Harlan to discuss legislation being proposed and debated at the Iowa Legislature this session, including a bill that will effectively change Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code regarding collective bargaining.

Holt and Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) will be at the Nishnabotna Valley REC building at 10 a.m. Saturday, and will discuss the progress of the bill and other legislation, as well as hear comments and answer questions from Shelby County residents.

“Constituents are always welcome - that is why we have forums,” Holt said.

By far the hot topic of the session to date is collective bargaining, and the introduction of legislation that makes sweeping changes to many provisions in Iowa’s collective bargaining laws. Those opposed to the proposed legislation call it “union busting” as it limits the voice those covered under collective bargaining agreements will have when negotiating with employers. Those in favor say it will allow employers to negotiate in good faith, yet provide more comparable benefits to those in the private sector as taxpayer dollars pay for sometimes generous benefits for public employees.