COLOR RUN
HARLAN -- A successful Color Run for the Cure was held Saturday, June 2 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. It’s the fifth year that Kara Rueschenberg and Jacob Bartley have organized the Color Run, and during those five years there have been more than 800 participants and more than $12,000 has been raised and donated to the American Cancer Society.
