COMING HOME

HARLAN – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced this week that the remains of a U.S. serviceman, missing from the Korean War, have been identified and will be returned to his family for burial with full military honors.

Army Sgt. Donald Dean Noehren, 23, Harlan, will be buried April 3 in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.

Noehren was born in Harlan in 1927. His parents were Henry and Helen Noehren. He was a 1945 graduate of Harlan High School. He served in WWII and then Korea, was captured in 1950 and died in a POW Camp. After 66 years of being lost in a mass grave, Donald’s remains were found on July 12, 2016.

Donald’s siblings included Dorothy Chipman of Harlan, who died in February 2015; Edward, who died in World War II; Margaret Pauley, who died in 1945; Henry Jr, who died in 1927; and Bob, who died in 2005.

Local relatives include niece, Pat Chipman, and nephew, Rick Chipman both of Harlan. Rick and Pat’s parents are the late Russell and Dorothy Chipman, who were Harlan residents.

