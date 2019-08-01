Committee charged with supporting county’s ag, natural resources

COUNTY – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Shelby County has developed a committee to support the agriculture and natural resources programming for the county.

The committee consists of members of the ag community who have been asked to meet on a quarterly basis to discuss the community needs and to coordinate efforts.

Members of the committee include Elaine Baughman, extension council; Amy Thygesen, Farm Credit Services; Neil Ohms, grain and swine producer; Melanie Ohms, farm CPA; Donna Schmidt, Farm Service Agency; Christina Roelofs, Shelby County Conservation; Melanie Bruck, Ag in the Classroom; Tim Christensen, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist; Paulette Madson, associate extension director; Kristen Rutherford, FFA advisor; and Joel Berndt, ag business representative.

Committee members will be profiled in a series of articles during the next month.

At the first meeting of the committee last fall, the group discussed the greatest challenges for agriculture in Shelby County. On the list were weather, roundup data/concerns, product prices, profitability, risk management, time management, cash flow/cost of production, succession/transitioning, technology use and expense, urban/rural public perception, water quality, teaching responsibility and reality to students, quality employees, land prices/cash rent/leasing, market fluctuation, commodity prices, rural school resources, marketing strategies, integration, shrinking rural communities, knowledge of food sources, milk/meat labeling (soy) and insurance.

