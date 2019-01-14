Committee supporting ag, natural resources
COUNTY – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Shelby County has developed a committee to support the agriculture and natural resources programming for the county.
The committee consists of members of the ag community who have been asked to meet on a quarterly basis to discuss the community needs and to coordinate efforts.
Here is the third in a series profiling committee members.
For information on the committee and its work, contact Paulette Madson, associate ISU Extension Director, at 712-755-3104, or email pmadson@iastate.edu.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95