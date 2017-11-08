Community Chest accepting applications for funding
COUNTY -- Non-profit agencies within Shelby County will have until the end of August to complete applications for funding from Shelby County Community Chest. Funds from SCCC are made possible by the generosity of local donors to the SCCC annual fund drive which will be taking place this fall.
Shelby County Community Chest accumulates and then disburses the funds from this campaign to local non-profits for a single year. The deadline for agencies to apply online at www.sccommunitychest.com is August 31.
