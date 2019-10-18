Community Chest hopes to raise $35,000

COUNTY -- Shelby County Community Chest has kicked off its annual fund drive with hopes of raising $35,000 this year for local organizations.

Shelby County Community Chest raises funds for local non-profit agencies which provide valuable services to youth, for area residents and to communities in the Shelby County area. With more agency requests for funds than ever before, the goal of the Shelby County Community Chest Campaign is to raise $35,000. In October the SCCC board will begin a direct mail campaign to all Shelby County residents and local businesses.