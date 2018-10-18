Community Chest hopes to raise $50,000

COUNTY -- Shelby County Community Chest has kicked off its annual fund drive with hopes of raising $50,000 this year for local organizations.

Shelby County Community Chest raises funds for local non-profit agencies which provide valuable services to youth, for area residents and to communities in the Shelby County area. With more agency requests for funds than ever before, the goal of the Shelby County Community Chest Campaign is to raise $50,000. In October the SCCC board will begin a direct mail campaign to all Shelby County residents and local businesses. The campaign will be requesting tax-deductible donations to benefit the following agencies:

Concerned Inc., Country Care Center, Danish Windmill Corporation, Faith Sound, Friends of Harlan City Parks, Girl Scouts, Harlan Community Library Foundation Inc., Harlan Community School District, Harlan Lions Club, Iowa Community Kitchen, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Shelby County, Myrtue Medical Center Public Health, Nishnabotna Conservation Foundation, Shelby County Community Outreach, Shelby County Fair, Shelby County Historical Museum, Shelby County Prevent Child Abuse Council, Time for Tots, and West Central Community Action.