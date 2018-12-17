Community Chest seeks tax-deductible donations
COUNTY -- Shelby County Community Chest still has hopes of raising $50,000 for local organizations; 100 percent of your tax-deductible donation benefits the following Shelby County non-profit agencies:
Concerned Inc., Country Care Center, Danish Windmill Corporation, Faith Sound, Friends of Harlan City Parks, Girl Scouts, Harlan Community Library Foundation Inc., Harlan Community School District, Harlan Lions Club, Iowa Community Kitchen, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Shelby County, Myrtue Medical Center Public Health, Nishnabotna Conservation Foundation, Shelby County Community Outreach, Shelby County Fair, Shelby County Historical Museum, Shelby Co. Prevent Child Abuse Council, Time for Tots, and West Central Community Action.
Donations may be made a variety of ways including mail to PO Box 527, Harlan, IA 51537, online at www.sccommunitychest.com using PayPal, sign up for automatic bank withdrawal, or they can be dropped off at any Shelby County State Bank.
