Community Gardens Available

HARLAN – The area has been tilled and the City of Harlan is accepting applications for residents to plant in the city’s community garden.

Potential participants can inquire about the gardens at city hall. The gardens are made possible by the city, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Iowa State University Extension.

Plots are available for $20 for a 15x15-foot area. The plots are located in the Dye Street Development area in north Harlan.

In addition, residents wanting to grow their own vegetable garden but don’t know where to begin can attend a series of programs over the next few months. Master gardeners and an ISU Extension Nutrition and Wellness Specialist will conduct a three-part series of beginning gardening workshops.

