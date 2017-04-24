COMMUNITY SERVICE
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School students spent Thursday, April 13 helping clean up communities in the school district as part of the annual Community Service Day.
The event has become a huge success over the years as students fan out across the communities and give back to those who have supported the school district so well through the years. (Photos by Kim Wegener)
