COMMUNITY SERVICE
COUNTY -- Harlan Community High School students spread out across the school district Wednesday, April 11 as part of their annual Community Service Day. Freshmen-seniors helped clean up homes, parks, etc. as part the event.
Temperatures had rebounded from an unseasonably cold April to more than 60 degrees on Wednesday so students could provide the community service.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95