COMMUNITY SERVICE DAY
HARLAN -- Approximately 150 Harlan Community High School students spent Thursday morning, April 18 volunteering for Community Service Day projects throughout Harlan and the communities in the Harlan Community School District.
There were more than 55 projects in the community available for the volunteers who worked on a day off from school.
