Community Service Day scheduled for April 13
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School sophomores, juniors and seniors will once again be hosting a community service day, scheduled for the morning of Thursday, April 13.
Students will contribute a number of hours of volunteer work in the many communities served by HCHS. This is a no-school day, and high school teachers will each be supervising a group of students.
