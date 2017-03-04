Home / Home

Community Service Day scheduled for April 13

Mon, 04/03/2017 - 8:53am admin

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School sophomores, juniors and seniors will once again be hosting a community service day, scheduled for the morning of Thursday, April 13.
    Students will contribute a number of hours of volunteer work in the many communities served by HCHS.  This is a no-school day, and high school teachers will each be supervising a group of students.
 

