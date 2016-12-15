Compensation Board to consider elected officials’ raises

COUNTY – The Shelby County Compensation Board will meet Wednesday, Dec. 14 to discuss salary compensation for the county’s elected officials.

Members of the compensation board are selected by the elected officials they represent and include: Ron Rosmann (supervisors), Ron Goodside (supervisors), Tim Meyer (treasurer), Randy Conrad (recorder), Rod Baxter (sheriff), and Frank Powers (attorney).

There is a vacancy on the compensation board that will be determined and selected by incoming auditor-elect Mark Maxwell. Sandy Ronfeldt served on the board as the representative for auditor Marsha Carter who will leave office December 31.