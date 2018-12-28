Compensation Board recommends 4.5 percent hike

COUNTY – The Shelby County Compensation Board has recommended a 4.5 percent across-the-board salary increase for elected officials and their deputies for the 2019-20 fiscal year, following a meeting of the board November 15.

The county’s board of supervisors, who have the ultimate decision on pay raises for elected officials, will make a decision on the recommendation during its budgeting process for the next fiscal year. The board can lower the raise recommendation, but cannot increase it.

The compensation board is charged with reviewing data and requests from elected officials, and then making a formal recommendation to the county’s board of supervisors for consideration.

