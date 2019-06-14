Concerned, Inc. not closing; aspects of agency changing
HARLAN – Rumors and discussions in Harlan about the possibility that Concerned, Inc. is closing are unfounded, and the executive director penned a letter to the editor to the Harlan Newspapers this week saying the organization actually is growing and changing to meet federal guidelines.
Erin Hudson said she wants the community to know that there are changes and growth occurring in the agency, but it is not closing.
