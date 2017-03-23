Congratulations! Reagan Hansen All-State Speech!
HARLAN -- Congratulations goes out to Harlan Community High School Senior Reagan Hansen who has qualified for IHSSA Individual All-State Festival and will be traveling to The University of Northern Iowa on March 27 to perform.
He was selected in the area of improvisational acting, after performing at the individual speech contest in Johnston on March 11. To attend the state event, two of the three judges had to score his performance as outstanding and had to recommend that he move on to All-State.
