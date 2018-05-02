Connell retiring; HCS to absorb position

HARLAN – Harlan Community High School Principal John Connell has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the current school year.

The HCS Board of Education approved his early retirement request at its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 29 along with that of Kelly Juhl, high school industrial arts teacher. Those two and fourth-grade teacher Kelly Polson are the three educators who have announced their retirements thus far this year.

Connell was hired in August, 2005 as the school-based interventionist before serving as high school principal. Juhl was hired in August, 1997.

HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner said early indications are that the district will move from four principals to three. Current primary school principal Scott Frohlich will move to the high school position, and current intermediate school principal Jeff Moser will take over both elementary buildings as principal.

