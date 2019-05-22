CONSERVATION DAY
HARLAN -- The annual Conservation Day at Prairie Rose State Park was Wednesday, May 15. Those fishing can identity the fish by examining what it would be able to eat. Conservation Day allows students to learn all about the outdoors as well as fire safety and law enforcement. See more photos inside today’s Harlan Tribune.
