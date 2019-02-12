Consider adoption, foster care with LSI’s program

REGIONAL -- Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) is celebrating National Adoption Month in November. It’s a time to celebrate with community members and families who have adopted children in need of loving homes.

This month is also a time to recognize the 123,000 children across the U.S. who are currently waiting to be adopted into their forever families.

“Every child deserves a safe, loving home,” said Dawn Luetje, Project Manager of LSI Foster Care and Adoption. “Right now, there are western Iowa children waiting to be adopted, and even more are in need of compassionate foster families. If you’ve ever considered becoming an adoptive or foster parent, now is the time.”

LSI Foster Care and Adoption supports children and families across 30 counties in western Iowa. Through recruiting and supporting licensed foster and adoptive families, we see the need every day for more families to open their hearts and homes, especially to teens, children with high medical and emotional needs, and sibling groups.

So far this year, western Iowa children have been referred into foster care 633 times, and 49 percent of children referred have been part of a sibling group.

James and Cheryl Juhl have adopted three children and have fostered other children in the past. They are advocates for considering adoption and foster care.