Consider donating Christmas tree

Thu, 10/20/2016

    HARLAN -- The City of Harlan is in need of a tree to be donated and used as the official Shelby County Christmas Tree this year.
    Anyone with a suitable tree they are willing to donate is asked to contact city hall at 755-5137.  The tree can be removed from the property by city employees and placed downtown on the courthouse square for the holiday season.
    A large pine tree is preferred.

