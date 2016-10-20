Consider donating Christmas tree
HARLAN -- The City of Harlan is in need of a tree to be donated and used as the official Shelby County Christmas Tree this year.
Anyone with a suitable tree they are willing to donate is asked to contact city hall at 755-5137. The tree can be removed from the property by city employees and placed downtown on the courthouse square for the holiday season.
A large pine tree is preferred.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95