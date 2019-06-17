Consider signing up to be a foster family

HARLAN -- May was national Foster Care Month in the United States.

During this time, organizations hoped to educate others about foster care and the children who need it, as well as encourage others to take on fostering, or help in some way.

Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) says children from western Iowa were referred into foster care 940 times in 2018, with the majority of those in foster care having experienced neglect, abuse or trauma.

A foster home is never meant to be a permanent situation. The goal for everyone in foster care is to provide a stable and supportive home until the child can be reunited with their birth family or find a new permanent home through adoption.

One such person helping others with foster care is Harlan Community Elementary School Second Grade Teacher Lindsey Vorm.