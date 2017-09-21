Construction begins on Hansen House memory care unit

HARLAN -- The Hansen House broke ground this month on the memory care portion of the development at 703 Dye Street in Harlan. Their model is about a group of folks coming together and sharing services in a large household. They emphasize gathering together for meals and activities, while providing private units, bathrooms, and showers for personal time.

Statistically, market analysis shows the need for 55 additional units in the area. This first phase will cover some of that need. As soon as these units fill, Hansen House will begin developing the plans for a second phase. The positioning of the layout in the Northwest corner of the property allows them to connect the buildings in the future, without much disruption