Consultant says no need for electric, gas rate hike

HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities’ Board of Trustees heard their hired consultant tell them that there is no need for a rate increase in Electric or Gas Departments, but HMU’s planned hike for water then meets all his cost of service survey parameters.

Dave Berg Consulting said he would return with a proposal on rates at the next full board meeting but overall, Electric and Gas Department financials are fine with current rates.

Water needs an approximately three percent increase, but that was already in the management’s plan following construction of the new water treatment facility a year ago. The plan calls for a hike July 1, but that hasn’t been cleared by the board yet.

Berg went on to say that he recommends some rate structure changes, but they would not affect cost to customers. He said the current rate chart is somewhat confusing, and he will recommend a streamlined approach. He said it would stream-line the structure but not vary total bills.

