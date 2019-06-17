Contract increase approved for physicians’ services
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center will pay the Shelby County Medical Corporation $94 per work relative value unit (RVU) for professional services performed for the new fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 for a total estimated cost of $4.5 million.
MMC currently pays the Shelby County Medical Corporation $92 per work relative value unit. Shelby County Medical Corporation employs the physicians.
The increase was approved by the MMC Board of Trustees. RVU is a measurement system developed by Medicare and used in the healthcare field to assign a numerical value to health care services provided.
MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said what is included in those dollars are salary and benefits of physicians (not mid-level positions who are paid by MMC), some of the contracted costs for the orthopedic surgeons, ENT position as well as the GI (gastroenterologist) position who come to MMC.
