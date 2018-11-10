Contractor electrocuted when boom hits electrical line Tues.
HARLAN -- A contractor working in Harlan was injured Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 2 while working in a Harlan Municipal Utilities well field in south Harlan.
At about 4:05 p.m., an employee of The Cahoy Group, contracted by HMU to perform work on its water wells, was raising the boom on a boom truck when the boom struck a 69KV line owned by Northern Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO).
The employee did receive an electric shock due to the contact with the line and was taken to Myrtue Medical Center for treatment by a co-worker.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95