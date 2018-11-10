Contractor electrocuted when boom hits electrical line Tues.

HARLAN -- A contractor working in Harlan was injured Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 2 while working in a Harlan Municipal Utilities well field in south Harlan.

At about 4:05 p.m., an employee of The Cahoy Group, contracted by HMU to perform work on its water wells, was raising the boom on a boom truck when the boom struck a 69KV line owned by Northern Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO).

The employee did receive an electric shock due to the contact with the line and was taken to Myrtue Medical Center for treatment by a co-worker.

