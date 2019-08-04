CONTROLLED BURN
PORTSMOUTH -- The Portsmouth and Panama Fire Departments held a training and controlled burn in Portsmouth on Saturday morning, March 30. The home that was utilized for the training and burn was at 201 3rd Ave. in Portsmouth.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95