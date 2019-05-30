Correction
Newly-appointed District 3 Harlan Community Schools Board Member Seth Piro was sworn into office Wednesday. He will serve until the next election. An article in this week's Harlan News-Advertiser erroneously reported he would serve the remainder of the vacant term through November, 2021. The Harlan Newspapers regrets the error. Read all about Seth Piro and his educational background in this week's NA.
