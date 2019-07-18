Council approves Harlan Dog Park plans
HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has signed off on the plans and specifications for a 1.3-acre dog park on the east edge of town, with hopes of having the park available to pet lovers by late fall or early spring.
The council voted 5-0 this month approving the design plans as provided by Snyder and Associates, Inc., Atlantic, the firm hired to develop the construction plans.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95