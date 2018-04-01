County asked to support river’s name change

COUNTY – Shelby County has thrown its support behind an initiative to change the name of the East Branch of the West Nishnabotna River to the Avoca River.

“We are not changing the name of the East Nishnabotna River,” said Steve Kenkel, chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors. “It’s the East Branch of the West Nishnabotna River. That’s very confusing.”

Kenkel said Shelby County received correspondence from the U.S. Board of Geographic Names recently seeking input for a name change. The board is responsible by law for standardizing geographic names for use by the departments and agencies of the federal government, and had received a proposal from an employee of the East Pottawattamie Soil and Water Conservation District to change the name.

