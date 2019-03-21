County audit shows tax revenue decrease
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Board of Supervisors has accepted its audit report for the 2017-18 fiscal year, as presented by Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co., CPAs.
Audit company representative Chris Nelson said the county’s finances, including total assets and liabilities, are very similar to the prior year, and said the audit was clean.
“The county’s in a good financial position,” Nelson said.
He also said there were no issues identified regarding internal controls.
The county had local tax revenue of $24,298,261 for the year ended June 30, 2018, which included $1,771,495 in tax credits from the state. The county forwarded $17,341,968 of the local tax revenue to the townships, school districts, cities and other taxing bodies in the county.
The county retained $6,856,293 of the local tax revenue to finance county operations, a 1.7 percent decrease from the prior year. Other revenues included $4,933,687 from the state, including indirect federal funding of $823,363, charges for service of $368,427, and $81,647 for the use of money and property.
Expenditures for county operations totaled $12,830,860, an 11.1 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses included $5,830,583 for roads and transportation, $252,776 for mental health, $2,335,906 for public safety and legal services, $1,680,578 for capital projects, and $1,244,556 for administrative services.
A copy of the audit is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State or at the county auditor’s office.
