County awarded $300,000 for bridge replacements

COUNTY – Shelby County has been notified this week it is the recipient of $300,000 in federal grant monies to help with the costs to repair existing bridges on Linden Road north and south of County Road F24.

The funding comes from the Competitive Highway Bridge Program (CHBP) and is part of an overall $33.4 million awarded to the State of Iowa from $225 million in total allocated funds nationwide. The grant monies are specifically earmarked to fund bridge improvements in Iowa.